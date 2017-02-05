Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play Monday vs. Wizards

Irving (quad) said he expects to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Irving was a surprise scratch from Saturday's win over the Knicks due to a sore right quad, an injury he acknowledged he picked up during the team's previous game Wednesday against the Timberwolves. It looks like the Cavs' decision to hold Irving out Saturday was mostly precautionary, so if he's able to take part in warmups Monday without incident, Irving should be in store for a full workload as he rejoins the starting five. DeAndre Liggins, who put up five points, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes while replacing Irving in the lineup Saturday, is expected to drop back into a more reduced role off the bench.