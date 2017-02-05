Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play Monday

Irving (quad) said he expects to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Irving sat out Saturday's game against the Knicks because of a sore quad, but it appears the ailment wasn't anything serious, as he's fully expected to take the court against the Wizards. Look for a final ruling on his availability following Monday's morning shootaround, but if everything goes as planned, Irving will be back in the starting lineup. With Irving likely back, Iman Shumpert and Kay Felder should see a slight decrease in minutes.