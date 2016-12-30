Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Explodes against Celtics, deals with cramps

Irving suffered a hamstring cramp at the end of Thursday's win over the Celtics, but it is not expected to affect his availability going forward, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports. He finished with 32 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 42 minutes.

The Cavs had a scare at the end of the 124-118 win when Irving was walking gingerly with the cramp, but fortunately it was not a strain and he should be fine for the Saturday's game in Charlotte. He did all this damage after dealing with an illness before the game, so it was quite an impressive night for the star point guard.