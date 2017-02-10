Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 28 points against Westbrook, Thunder

Irving tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals, one block and one rebound in 34 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 loss to the Thunder.

Irving caught fire in the fourth quarter, keeping the Cavs offense afloat when Andre Roberson and Victor Oladipo tightened up the airspace around Cleveland's shooters. Irving mixed his signature blend of crafty drives and off-the-dribble threes to full effect, but it was Russell Westbrook, who finished with his 26th triple double, that came away with the last laugh.