Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Generates 26 points, five assists Friday

Irving put up 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday.

After a pair of back-to-back poor shooting outings that limited his scoring outputs, Irving busted out of the slump to some degree as the Cavs snapped a two-game losing streak. With LeBron James handling more of the facilitating duties, Irving was able to lead the team in scoring, and while he wasn't all that accurate from three-point range, the point guard was quite effective closer to the rim. This outing should provide a needed confidence boost for Irving heading into a rematch Monday with the Warriors, who he memorably carved up for 25 points, 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds in the Cavs' Christmas Day win.