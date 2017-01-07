Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Grinds out 32 points despite ailing hamstring

Irving scored 32 points (10-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-108 win over the Nets.

After sitting out three games with a hamstring injury, it wasn't unreasonable to expect Irving to come out with just a smidge less of his signature attacking mentality. Then, as he began slashing into the lane and flinging up pull-up jumpers, it became apparent that Irving would skip any and all "feeling-out processes." Irving put up 26 field goal attempts, the second most he's attempted all season, and came up huge in the fourth quarter when the Nets staged a bug run.