Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Grinds out overtime win

Irving scored 28 points (8-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), along with five assists and five rebounds in a 114-108 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Kyrie heated up late after a frigid start. He didn't have a great shooting night, but was perfect from the free-throw line, and swished a clutch three above the break late in the game. He's also had a great month as a distributor, averaging 6.0 assists per game, 1.4 more dimes per game than in November.

