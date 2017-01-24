Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Hits eight triples in loss

Irving erupted for a season-high 49 points (15-28 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shots across 42 minutes in Monday's 124-122 loss against the Pelicans.

Irving has posted 10 or more buckets in each of his past three games, and six of his past nine outings. He is averaging 34.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his past three starts, putting plenty of smiles on the faces of fantasy owners lately.