Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Listed as probable Friday vs. Nets

Irving (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

According to Vardon, Irving, who has missed the last three games with a minor hamstring strain, was able to go through a workout prior to the Cavs' morning shootaround, and his probable designation for Friday would imply that he looked healthy during that session. The Cavaliers will presumably issue another update on Irving's status before the 7:30 p.m. ET tip time against the Nets, but it looks promising that the point guard may be able to take on his regular workload while settling back in as a member of the starting five, pushing Jordan McRae to the bench. Fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable with reinserting Irving into lineups if he was deactivated in light of the injury.