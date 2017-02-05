Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Out Saturday vs. Knicks
Irving is out for Saturday's contest against the Knicks due to right quad soreness, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
This injury comes out of the blue as it was fully assumed the Irving would take the floor Saturday. It remains to be seen who will get the start, but all of the Cavaliers' guards will likely see extra usage, while LeBron James and Kevin Love will be relied on more heavily on offense.
