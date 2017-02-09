Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Possibly being rested Thursday

Coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday he will "probably" rest Kyrie Irving for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In addition to Irving, Lue would be looking to rest both LeBron James and Kevin Love in Oklahoma City as well with the Cavaliers playing their third road game in four days Thursday night. The head coach will likely announce his decision regarding the big three well before tip-off, and in the case that Irving is held out, Kay Felder and Jordan McRae would be in line to see the biggest bump in minutes with Iman Shumpert (ankle) already ruled out as well.