Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 29 points, 10 dimes in Sunday's win
Irving recorded 29 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-91 win over the Thunder.
Irving posted his seventh double-double of the season, and he is averaging 30.2 points and 6.5 assists over the last six contests. Irving exploded for five of those double-doubles during a seven-game stretch at the end of December, a month in which he dropped a whopping 7.8 dimes per night. The 24-year-old point guard has been absolutely brilliant in 2016-17, and his game looks more well-rounded than ever.
