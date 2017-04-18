Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Pours in game-high 37 Monday
Irving recorded 37 points (14-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 117-111 Game 2 win over the Pacers on Monday.
Irving shot the ball in volume and shouldered much of the Cavs scoring load, ending with a game-high 37 points. The flashy guard didn't contribute much besides points, but when a player is scoring like Irving it's easy to forgive. Perhaps most encouraging was his bounce-back performance from the three point line after shooting just 1-of-9 from deep in Game 1.
