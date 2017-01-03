Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Wednesday

Irving (hamstring) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Bulls.

Irving's hamstring injury was initially considered to be minor, but he's now on track to miss his third straight game since suffering hamstring cramping during Thursday's win over the Celtics. The Cavs don't want to risk any further injury with their starting point guard, and in doing so, Jordan McRae should continue to be slated at starting point guard if Irving is held out for a third matchup.