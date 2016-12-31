Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Questionable vs. Hornets

Irving is considered questionable to play Saturday against Charlotte, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Irving's hamstring cramped up near the end of Thursday's win over Boston, and while the issue isn't considered serious, the point guard is still dealing with some residual soreness Saturday morning. A decision likely won't be made until closer to game-time, but if Cleveland, which is already shallow at point guard, opts to exercise caution and hold Irving out, Iman Shumpert or Kay Felder would likely start at point guard.