Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors

Irving (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Irving was held out of Monday's game against the Heat with tendinitis in his left knee, so he'll likely test the injury out during pregame warmups Wednesday before making a final decision on his availability. With the Cavaliers already locked into one of the top playoff seeds in the East, they could opt to take a cautious approach with Irving and hold him out. That said, even if he does play, Irving would likely see some restrictions on his minutes, so he'll likely be a risky DFS play no matter what for Wednesday's slate.