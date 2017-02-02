Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Records double-double in win
Irving scored 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with 14 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 125-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Irving has caught a cold shooting spell over his last two games. He's made just 2-of-14 threes over that span, and it marks the first time all season Irving has failed to score 20 or more points in consecutive games. Still Irving was able to make up for his poor shooting with a deft passing game. His 14 assists set a new season-high.
