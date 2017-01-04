Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Irving (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Irving was able to take part in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround and appeared to be ready to make a return to the court, but after attempting to go through pregame warmups, decided it was in his best interest to take another game off. Jordan McRae should draw the start in his place yet again, combing with DeAndre Liggins at point guard and shooting guard respectively. In addition to McRae and Liggins, Iman Shumpert should also see a bigger role in the backcourt as well for the duration of Irving's absence.