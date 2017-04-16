Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 in Game 1 win
Irving scored 23 points (11-27 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 win over the Pacers.
The Cavs barely escaped Game 1 by the skin of their teeth, needing a C.J. Miles miss at the buzzer to hang on for the win, and Irving's struggles from three-point range were a big reason why the game was as close as it was. The 25-year-old came into the game as a career 44.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc in the playoffs, though, so expect him to bounce back quickly.
