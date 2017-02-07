Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 in return

Irving recorded 23 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 44 minutes in Monday's 140-135 win over the Wizards.

Irving's sore right quad was not expected to be a serious injury, and he proved on Monday playing big minutes in the overtime win. The all-star guard wasn't particularly efficient, but he got it done when it counted scoring 11 of his 23 points in overtime. These types of nights are par for the course for the streaky-shooting Irving, who is shooting just 37.6 percent from the field over his last five games, but he remains a dangerous fantasy option due to his ability to scorch opposing defenses on any given night.