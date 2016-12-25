Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 25 in Christmas Day win

Irving scored 25 points (11-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds in 44 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 win over the Warriors.

His last shot was the biggest, as he drained a fallaway jumper with three seconds left on the clock to give the Cavs the win. Since getting two games off in the middle of the month to rest, Irving has racked up four double-doubles in five games, scoring 20 or more in four of those contests as well.