Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 27 in blowout over Nuggets
Irving poured in 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 win over the Nuggets.
Irving chucked away Saturday, and did what he does best -- convert shots that are horrible career choices for 95 percent of the NBA. Irving is now averaging 26.2 points over his last four games, and is attempting a Kobe Bryant-esque 22.0 field goals over that span.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 28 points against Westbrook, Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will likely play Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Possibly being rested Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 in return•