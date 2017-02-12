Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 27 in blowout over Nuggets

Irving poured in 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 win over the Nuggets.

Irving chucked away Saturday, and did what he does best -- convert shots that are horrible career choices for 95 percent of the NBA. Irving is now averaging 26.2 points over his last four games, and is attempting a Kobe Bryant-esque 22.0 field goals over that span.