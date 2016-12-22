Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 31 points, adds career-high 13 assists

Irving finished with 31 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go with a career-high 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Coach Tyronn Lue's decision to rest Irving for both halves of the Cavs' back-to-back set last week paid dividends, as he looked spry while playing a combined 80 minutes Tuesday and Wednesday against the Bucks. Two of Irving's three double-digit assist games on the seasons have come in the Cavs' last three contests, and if he continues to excel in that area, it would further improve his outlook in what's already shaping up to be a career-best season. His current averages of 24.2 points and 2.4 three-pointers and his shooting percentages from the field (48.1%) and three-point range (42.7%) are already personal highs.