Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores efficient 29 vs. Spurs

Irving contributed 29 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-115 overtime loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Irving tied LeBron James with a team-high 29 points in the loss. His nine assists were a team high and the most he's handed out since he totaled 12 assists on Dec. 29 against the Celtics. After Irving had shot below 50 percent in four straight contests, he has rebounded by shooting at least 50 percent in two straight games. He will look to maintain the hot shooting against the Pelicans on Monday.