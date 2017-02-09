Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 29 in win

Irving scored 29 points (12-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) with seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 132-117 win over the Pacers.

The upside Wednesday was that Irving was effective taking the ball to the rack, and he worked his way out of four game slump where he shot below 40 percent from the field by converting 54.5 percent of his shots against the Pacers. The downside was that he was unable to regain his touch from distance. Irving is now just 6-for-32 from three-point range over his last five games.