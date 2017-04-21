Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Shoots 4-for-17, benched in fourth quarter
Irving provided 13 points (4-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in a 119-114 win over the Pacers on Thursday in Game 3 of the series.
Down 25 points at halftime, the Cavaliers looked to be on their way to a blowout loss in Game 3, but thanks to a brilliant performance from LeBron James (41 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists), Cleveland was able to claim a momentous comeback victory. Irving was nowhere to be found in the fourth quarter, however, as coach Tyronn Lue benched both the point guard and co-star Kevin Love, allowing James and some of the team's secondary players to finish off the Pacers. Irving probably won't have many more 4-for-17 shooting games left in him during the playoffs, so expect him to see closer to 35 minutes Sunday in Game 4 as the Cavaliers look to close out the series.
