Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Starting Saturday
Irving (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's series opener against the Pacers, Cavaliers' play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.
Irving sat out of the final two games of the regular season in order to rest a lingering knee injury. There have been no reported setbacks while he has been sidelined, so the Duke product figures to take on a full workload in a point guard matchup against the Pacers' Jeff Teague.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will sit out Monday vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 45 points in OT loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Dealing with knee issue•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...