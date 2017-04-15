Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Starting Saturday

Irving (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's series opener against the Pacers, Cavaliers' play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.

Irving sat out of the final two games of the regular season in order to rest a lingering knee injury. There have been no reported setbacks while he has been sidelined, so the Duke product figures to take on a full workload in a point guard matchup against the Pacers' Jeff Teague.