Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Starting vs. Celtics

Irving (illness) will start Thursday against the Celtics.

He was essentially probable leading up to the game but was not announced as a starter until right before tip. Look for him to play his normal compliment of minutes as long as the game stays competitive.

