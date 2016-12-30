Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Starting vs. Celtics
Irving (illness) will start Thursday against the Celtics.
He was essentially probable leading up to the game but was not announced as a starter until right before tip. Look for him to play his normal compliment of minutes as long as the game stays competitive.
