Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Takes part in shootaround, still questionable Wednesday

Irving (hamstring) went through the Cavs' morning shootaround, but remains questionable to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Irving has missed both of the last two games after tweaking his hamstring last Thursday against the Celtics. While the issue isn't considered serious, the Cavs have been erring on the side of caution in hopes of preventing it from developing into a more serious injury. Irving's status likely won't be decided until close to game time, as will also be the case for teammates LeBron James and Kevin Love, who are both questionable due to illness. Jordan McRae would presumably be in line for another start at point guard if Irving is held out for a third straight game.