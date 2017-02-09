Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will likely play Thursday vs. Thunder

Irving is now expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, despite previous reports he would probably be rested, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

While Irving, Kevin Love, and LeBron James were expected to rest according to reports earlier in the day, it appears that they'll all likely take the floor Thursday. Irving should still be considered probable however, as an official designation still hasn't been announced.

