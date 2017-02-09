Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will likely play Thursday vs. Thunder
Irving is now expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, despite previous reports he would probably be rested, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
While Irving, Kevin Love, and LeBron James were expected to rest according to reports earlier in the day, it appears that they'll all likely take the floor Thursday. Irving should still be considered probable however, as an official designation still hasn't been announced.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Possibly being rested Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 in return•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will play Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Out Saturday vs. Knicks•