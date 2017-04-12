Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Wednesday

Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Irving, along with Kevin Love and LeBron hames, will sit out the final game of the regular season in what is likely just another maintenance day with the playoffs just around the corner. Deron Williams will likely start and play extended minutes at point guard once again in Kyrie's absence. Williams is coming off a performance against the Heat on Monday where he recorded a season-high 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 46 minutes.