Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will not play
Irving (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavs won't take any chances with their star point guard, who tweaked his hamstring near the end of Thursday's win over the Celtics. Jordan McRae will start in Irving's place Saturday, though Irving is not expected to miss extended time. His next chance to play will come Monday against New Orleans.
