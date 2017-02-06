Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will play Monday vs. Wizards

Irving (quad) will play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

This comes as no surprise given that Irving said Sunday that he expected to play in Monday's outing after he was a surprise scratch from Saturday's contest against the Knicks with a sore right quad. Irving is not expected to have any sort of limitations in his return to the floor, so expect him to take on his normal load as the team's starting point guard. DeAndre Liggins, who started in Irving's absence, will return to the bench.