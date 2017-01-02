Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will sit Monday

Irving (hamstring) won't participate in Monday's tilt against the Pelicans, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Irving injured his hamstring during Thursday's tilt against the Celtics, causing him to miss his second game since the incident. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Cavaliers want to play it safe with their starting point guard. Jordan McRae plans to start in Irving's absence.

