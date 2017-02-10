Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder

Irving will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, Cavaliers play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.

Despite indications earlier in the day that Irving would likely be rested, he'll start Thursday against the Thunder. It's unknown whether or not he'll play his usual minutes.

