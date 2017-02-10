Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder
Irving will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, Cavaliers play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.
Despite indications earlier in the day that Irving would likely be rested, he'll start Thursday against the Thunder. It's unknown whether or not he'll play his usual minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will likely play Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Possibly being rested Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 in return•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will play Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play Monday vs. Wizards•