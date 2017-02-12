Cavaliers' LeBron James: Breezes to 27 point, 12 assist double double

James turned in 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 win over the Nuggets.

James was casually efficient Saturday in a way most players will never experience in their careers. He missed only five shots in 33 minutes and finished with a plus-26 point differential. Simply put, when James was on the floor the Nuggets had no chance. James did have six turnovers, but was nearly flawless otherwise.