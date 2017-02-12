Cavaliers' LeBron James: Breezes to 27 point, 12 assist double double

James turned in 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 win over the Nuggets.

James was casually efficient Saturday in a way most players will never experience in their careers. He missed only five shots in 33 minutes and finished with a plus-26 point differential. Simply put, when James was on the floor the Nuggets had no chance. James did have six turnovers, but was nearly flawless otherwise.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola