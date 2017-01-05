Cavaliers' LeBron James: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. Bulls

James (illness) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

James was unable to take part in morning shootaround earlier Wednesday, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he feels good enough to give it a go against the Bulls. With both Kevin Love (illness) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) out, James should play a huge role offensively as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with his illness during the game. Look for him to take on his normal spot in the starting lineup and should play a full complement of minutes if the game remains competitive.