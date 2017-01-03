Cavaliers' LeBron James: Comes down with flu

James is dealing with the flu ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The illness didn't hold him back Monday against the Pelicans, however, as the veteran played for 39 minutes while posting 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The team cancelled Monday's morning shootaround in order to prevent the spread of sickness, and it's possible they'll limit practice sessions ahead of Wednesday's game as well.