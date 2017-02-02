Cavaliers' LeBron James: Efficient in win over Wednesday
James scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) with 12 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in a 125-97 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
James was a beacon of efficiency on Wednesday night, shooting 78.6 percent from the field and recording a 6-to-1 turnover ratio en route to the blowout win. Over his last five games, James is two-tenths of a rebound per game shy of averaging a triple-double, with 26 points per game on nearly 60 percent shooting.
