Cavaliers' LeBron James: Expects to play Thursday

According to coach Tyronn Lue, James is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Earlier Thursday, there were reports indicating that the Cavaliers were planning on resting James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for rest, although it appears coach Lue may have changed his tune, as he's now expecting the trio to play. He did note, however, that he's not ruling out the fact that he could still keep one or all three of the aforementioned players out, so it will be a risky situation to delve into until more clarity is provided.