Cavaliers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in Game 2 win

James scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) with 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and four steals across 42 minutes in Monday's 117-111 Game 2 win over the Pacers.

James continued to raise his level of play in the playoffs for Game 2, narrowly missing out on a five-by-five and coming within three assists of his first triple-double of the postseason. His eight combined blocks and steals were more than the rest of the entire Cavs team recorded together. While James, was unquestionably great on Monday, he did have eight turnovers which got in the way of an otherwise vintage LeBron game.