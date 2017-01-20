Cavaliers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double

James scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and added 15 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Suns.

The 15 assists match James' season high. This marks the third time this season that he has missed a triple-double by only one rebound - he has completed three triple-doubles. Since the Kyle Korver trade, James has taken significantly fewer field goal attempts. Before the trade, James was averaging 18.8 field goal attempts per game. Since Korver arrived, however, he has attempted only 14.8. While James is still contributing across the board, his scoring has decreased with the fewer shot attempts Korver has only been with the team for five games, but this is an important trend to watch moving forward.