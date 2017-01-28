Cavaliers' LeBron James: Gets Cavs back on track

James posted 31 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds over 34 minutes in Friday's 124-116 victory over the Nets.

After dropping six of their last eight games, James and the Cavs got back on track against the league-worst Nets. Coach Tyrone Lue still gave James ample playing time in today's game, but that will likely be tempered when the team resumes blowing opponents out. The double-double from James certainly wasn't anything out of the ordinary, but expectations should be lowered as James will probably see more rest than he has been after playing 34 minutes or more in eight of the past nine contests.