Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has game-high 29 in loss to Jazz

James recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 37 minutes during a 100-92 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.

James had a game-high 29 points and set a season high with four steals. He has upped his scoring output over the last six games as he's averaging 30.3 points per game in that stretch. James isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season, with averages of 26.3 points on 52 percent shooting, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.