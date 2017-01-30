Cavaliers' LeBron James: Hauls in season-high 14 boards in Sunday's win

James registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-91 victory versus the Thunder.

James finished with a season high in rebounding, and he has scored at least 20 points in 16 of the last 17 games. He is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in his six appearances this season where Kevin Love has sat out or played less than 20 minutes, and Love (back) left and is slated to miss Monday's matchup with the Mavericks. As a result, expect James to spend more time at power forward and grab a few more boards than usual so long as he doesn't receive the night off for rest purposes.