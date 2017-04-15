Cavaliers' LeBron James: In starting lineup Saturday

James (calf) will start at small forward in Saturday's playoff opener against the Pacers, Cavaliers' play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.

James sat out of the final two games of the regular season in order to rest a linger calf injury. The issue was never considered sever, as the Cavaliers simply wanted their star forward healthy for the playoffs. He figures to take on a full workload Saturday. The 32-year-old averaged 32.3 points, 8.3 boards, and 8.0 assists across 41.0 minutes in three games against the Pacers this season.

