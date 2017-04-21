Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leads massive comeback win with triple-double
James amassed 41 points (14-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-14 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes in a 119-114 Game 3 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
With the Cavaliers trailing by 25 points at halftime, James put the team on his back over the final 24 minutes to help Cleveland turn in the greatest second-half comeback in postseason history. He poured in 28 of his 41 points after the break to pass Kobe Bryant for third time all time in postseason scoring, notching his 17th career postseason triple-double. All three games of the Cavs' first-round series with the Pacers have been competitive, but with the four-time MVP on their side, Cleveland has to feel good about its chances to finish off Indiana on the road Sunday in Game 4.
