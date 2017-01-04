Cavaliers' LeBron James: Misses shootaround
James (illness) did not participate in shootaround Wednesday morning, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
James came down with the flu Tuesday, and his status remains up in the air for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls. The hope is that James will be able to rest up throughout the day and take the court, but his absence from shootaround isn't exactly the most encouraging sign. Still, as one of the league's most durable players, James should be given the benefit of the doubt until the team makes an official decision.
