Cavaliers' LeBron James: Near triple-double in Thursday win

James tallied 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 44 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics. However, he also committed a game-high eight turnovers.

Despite filling out the stat sheet in impressive fashion, James reportedly gave himself a failing grade after the game due to his propensity for handing the ball to the opposition. However, despite the miscues, he still came very close to his fourth triple-double of the season. James has particularly picked up his game from three-point range in the last eight games, shooting 42.3 percent (22-of-52) from beyond the arc over that span.