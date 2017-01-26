Cavaliers' LeBron James: Notches second straight triple-double Wednesday

James registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Frustration seems to be setting in for James and the Cavaliers, who have now dropped six of their last eight games, with the latter two losses coming against Western Conference teams well under .500. The Cavs' struggles have been a boon for James' fantasy owners, as coach Tyronn Lue has given his star 35 or more minutes in seven of those eight contests, during which he's averaged 23.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. James' minutes load will probably be relaxed once the Cavaliers resume blowing out opponents again, and they'll have a great opportunity at doing so in their next game Friday against the lowly Nets, owners of a league-worst 9-36 record.